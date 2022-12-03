Fortnite Chapter 4 Crossovers Include Hulk, MrBeast, and Much More

Fortnite chapter 4's various crossovers have leaked online and they look to be some of the biggest Epic Games has done yet with the likes of Hulk and MrBeast being added to the game. Fortnite has made a name for itself over the years by being a virtual toy box. The game caught some flack upon release for imitating PUBG's battle royale gameplay and for abandoning its tower defense-esque mode that the game revolved around when it was released just months before. However, it quickly gained a ton of popularity which allowed it to collaborate with a ton of brands and massively famous people. Now the game largely revolves around these crossover events and it would seem chapter 4 is no exception.

A new leaked trailer for Fortnite chapter 4 revealed both the map and teases of new crossovers for the game over the next number of months. As seen in the trailer, chapter 4 will feature the Hulk, MrBeast, Doomslayer, Geralt from The Witcher series, and probably more, but the trailer is in fairly low quality so it's hard to make everything out. Some are speculating that Homelander from The Boys or My Hero Academia could also be a part of this crossover based on some blurry images, but we'll likely have to wait until the actual event later today to know for certain. Either way, this is already a jam packed line up for crossovers and there will almost certainly be more surprises in the coming months as new movies release and secure promotional crossovers.

CHAPTER 4 COLLABS 🔥 #Fortnite



- Doom Slayer HOLDING A SCAR!! (DOOM)

- Geralt (The Witcher)

- Hulk RIDING A MOTORCYCLE (Marvel) pic.twitter.com/e9ZaPqJhg0 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 3, 2022

Fortnite chapter 4 is expected to bring a lot of sweeping changes as these chapters make grand changes to the free-to-play game. They add new mechanics, maps, characters, advance the story, and make the game feel far more refined and polished. They release at the end of each year and lay the foundation of the game for the next 12 months or so.

What do you think of these Fortnite chapter 4 crossovers? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.