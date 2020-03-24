My Hero Academia Fans Are Panicked for Hawks Right Now

When it comes to My Hero Academia, fans will do just about anything to take care of their favs. Whether we’re talking Bakugo or Mirio, fans have gotten very attached to the heroes they’ve been following, and some are more prized than others. For instance, Hawks is one of the top characters in the series nowadays, but his anime debut has been overshadowed by the prayer circle fans are holding for him thanks to the manga.

After all, the series has been less-than-kind to Hawks for the last little bit. The Number Two hero had to abandon everything he loved to spy on the League of Villains from within, and it seems this double agent status could cost him his life before long.

As you can see in the most recent chapter of My Hero Academia, things popped off when Hawks revealed his true allegiance to Twice. The villain was taken down by Hawks when the hero confirmed he has been a mole within their fray this whole time. The battle was a difficult one to watch given how emotional it got, and things only got worse when Dabi appeared to back up Twice.

The slides below contain a fraction of the reactions fans shared in light of Hawks’ precarious fight. The hero is fighting two of the League’s top baddies who are deadly in their own right. To make things even worse, Hawks has used much of his quirk to subdue Twice, but the baddie has gotten a second wind now that Dabi has arrived. Clearly, fans are terrified the hero is about to pay the ultimate price for the intel he passed along, and fans won’t know how to react if Hawks were to really die.

How are you feeling about Hawks and his odds right about now? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Truth

hawks debuting hawks

in the anime in the manga https://t.co/huiefje8Qn — myn (@aeipati) March 18, 2020

Such a Conflict

that’s manga readers enjoying hawks being announced in anime while manga stuff happening

pic.twitter.com/Ws7eRUiO0m — sky (@yobucky) March 19, 2020

Ow Ow Ow

to think that as soon as hawks appears in the anime he might already be dead in the manga or heavily injured makes me- f u c k

imagine all the new hawks fans being all 🤩🤩😳😳😍😍💞💗💗💞

and the manga reader being fucking DEAD INSIDE — galaxyfruits 🌈 pls dont hurt hawks and twice (@HawksRights) March 18, 2020

We’re Totally (Not) Fine

BNHA 265 Manga spoilers

Next week

Anime: “the winged hero, Hawks”



Manga : The wingless hero, Keigo….



*pray nothing happens to hawks but…im going to feel sad and happy this next week* 😭 — Just the Tip🚫 (@LDnsfw) March 22, 2020

The Irony

hawks finally making his grand entrance in the anime but is gon be taking his last breaths in the manga pic.twitter.com/CIDWKT0EkW — ‏ًً (@toporoki) March 20, 2020

Duality of a Hero

How the hell is hawks being introduced in the anime at a point where manga hawks is getting yeeted in several directions — ezah (@monoshinss) March 21, 2020

RIP