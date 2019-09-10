My Hero Academia Sound Director Teases Work on Anime’s Next Movie

My Hero Academia‘s going to come back to anime with a bang as not only is the fourth season of the series coming in just a matter of weeks, the franchise will be releasing its second major anime film later this Winter too! My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is much anticipated for a number of reasons — especially considering how the initial concept for the film was one of series creator’s Kohei Horikoshi ideas for the series’ finale — so each new update has been great to see as the film comes together.

The latest update comes through a tease from the sound director of the new film as @aitaikimochi on Twitter points out that the sound director has begun their work on the movie’s soundtrack after receiving an email from composer Yuki Hayashi about what music to include in the big sequel:

The new film will be stacked with a pretty notable staff along the sound director, too. My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising will be directed by Kenji Nagasaki, who has directed the four seasons of the anime and first movie, with character designs from Yoshihiko Umakoshi (who will reportedly not be working on the fourth season), Yosuke Kuroda will be providing the script, Yuki Hayashi will be composing the music for the new film, and like the first film, series creator Kohei Horikoshi will be contributing new character designs and acting as creative supervisor.

My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising is currently scheduled to release this December in Japan, but there is currently no word on its release to other territories as of this writing. The film is officially described as such, “A must-see story full of passion!! In this movie, Deku, Bakugo, Ochaco, Todoroki, and all the other members of Class A will make an appearance! Even though All Might was admired by [many] all around the world, it was with a sad heart that he had to give up his hero role as the Symbol of Peace. Because of this, a dark force who was moving behind the scenes, a villain named Nine who can be considered the greatest villain thus far.”