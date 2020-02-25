My Hero Academia Takes Over NBA Game with Megatron Promo

My Hero Academia has a solid reign over anime these days, and it seems the anime is ready to take on the NBA for a change. The other night saw the Los Angeles Clippers hit the court for a match, but fans were distracted when the Staples Center showed out a certain commercial for My Hero Academia‘s new movie.

Over on Twitter, fans were quick to share footage and pictures of the promo. One such attendee was Farbod Esnaashari, a NBA writer who covers the Clippers for Forbes. It was there the writer snapped a photo of the advert, and he echoed many by sharing his surprised excitement.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“My Hero Academia is being advertised at the Clipper game right now. I’m pretty excited about this,” Esnaashari wrote.

My Hero Academia is being advertised at the Clipper game right now. I’m pretty excited about this. pic.twitter.com/TBWbWohAIS — Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) February 25, 2020

As you can see above, the promo was a simple one, but it showed a spot for My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising and promoted its release date. After all, the movie will make its U.S. debut tomorrow, and fans around the country are excited to peep the movie. After all, the show wowed with its first film, and My Hero Academia‘s follow up has gotten nothing but love.

In fact, some lucky fans in Los Angeles got to check out Heroes Rising ahead of time. The film held its red carpet premiere last week in Los Angeles. It was there the English dub cast gathered to celebrate UA Academy, and attendees were quick to share their love for the movie on social media after the premiere. Hailing the film’s action, Heroes Rising has earned the respect of critics and fans alike. And most importantly, it seems the film has garnered the respect of Chris Sabat, the voice actor who plays All Might.

Shortly aftere the premiere, the actor took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the movie. “I don’t care if you’ve never seen an episode of My Hero Academia. If you don’t go see My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising while it’s at the theater, you’re bonkers. It’s so freakin’ good,” Sabat told fans. A glowing review like that goes a long way in instilling confidence, and that is doubly so when All Might is involved. With the NBA backing the film now, we’re feeling confident Heroes Rising is going to blow away fans’ expectations.

Do you plan on checking out My Hero Academia in theaters? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!