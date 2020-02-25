My Hero Academia All Might Cosplay Has Us All Floating

My Hero Academia has had some clever cosplay for All Might in the past, but this is the first time we've seen one that was made entirely from balloons! The "Symbol of Peace" may be unofficially retired following his fight against the all powerful villain that was All For One, but his legacy lives on not just thanks to his past deeds, but with his pupil, Izuku Midoriya! Though the fire within him may have been dimmed far more than it had been at his peak, All Might continues his journey to protect the world through the next generation.

In the recent season of My Hero Academia, All Might has just recently been walking his protege through new ways to harbor the power of One For All. With the Quirk inside him giving him insane levels of strength and speed, Midoriya has found himself most of the time unable to unleash his full power without breaking a few bones in the process. As All Might, in his weakened state, breaks down with Izuku needs to do, Midoriya learns to unleash shock waves by simply placing his power into specific parts of his body.

Reddit User JamesLego5 shared this amazing cosplay they saw at the Alaska Comic Con which brings the "Symbol of Peace" into the world in a hilarious new fashion, creating an All Might costume that uses balllons rather than fabric to highlight the franchise:

My Hero Academia has found its strength by highlighting three dimensional characters such as All Might, living in a world where nearly every citizen has super powers of their own. While the manga may be far ahead of the anime in terms of story, All Might continues his task of acting as the "Symbol of Peace" for the world in any way he can, either by his hand or throughout his students. With the next feature length film in the franchise, Heroes Rising, debuting in North American theaters soon, what better time than now to show off bizarre interpretations of your favorite heroes?

What do you think of this balloon version of All Might? What other heroes and villains from My Hero Academia would you like to see be given a similar cosplay treatment? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.