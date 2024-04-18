My Hero Academia Promises a Peaceful Future With New Izuku, Bakugo Poster

My Hero Academia's end is nigh, as the manga by Kohei Horikoshi is laying the groundwork for the grand finale of Class 1-A. With the anime adaptation set to return with its seventh season next month, and a new movie hitting theaters this summer, the shonen franchise is looking to go out with a bang. While the final chapter's story remains a mystery, the mangaka responsible for UA Academy has shared a new poster that hints at a peaceful future for the anime's crime fighters.

Bakugo and Deku certainly weren't on good terms when the shonen series began, as the latter was born without a Quirk, meaning that he was a prime target for bullies in a world fit to bursting with superpowers. When Izuku Midoriya did receive powers thanks to inheriting One For All from All Might, that didn't stop Bakugo from bullying his former victims despite the two being classmates in UA Academy's Class 1-A. Over time, Bakugo came to the realization that Deku was one of the strongest people that knew and grew to respect the latest inheritor of One For All. WIthout going into spoiler territory, expect Midoriya and Murder God Dynamight to have big roles in the anime's upcoming seventh season.

My Hero Academia: Fighting For A Peaceful World

My Hero Academia's Final Arc has been anything but peaceful as the heroes young and old attempt to defeat All For One, Shigaraki, and their countless forces. Thanks to the villains' ideology of "might makes right", Hero Society would be a very different place should All For One have his way. Luckily, the young crime fighters of Class 1-A are stepping up to the challenge and putting everything on the line to win the future.

"I drew it imagining the moment when they were praised by All Might!" – Horikoshi.



While My Hero Academia's anime adaptation might come to an end with its eighth season should it continue to follow the source material, there is another storyline that could warrant several seasons. My Hero Academia: Vigilantes explored the side of crime fighting that wasn't a part of the professional hero world and is prime territory to one day be brought to the small screen.

Do you think My Hero Academia will end with the heroes preserving the peace?