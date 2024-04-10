My Hero Academia Sets Up Its Biggest Class 1-A Battle Yet

My Hero Academia has reached a new phase of the final fight between Deku and Tomura Shigaraki, and the newest chapter is setting up for Class 1-A's biggest fight in the series to date! My Hero Academia reached a heated phase of Deku's fight with Shigaraki as the young hero was able to break through to Shigaraki's subconscious and connect with him on a deeper level. But while it seemed like the fight could be over soon, it was then revealed that a part of All For One still remained buried deep within Shigaraki's mind and was waiting for its time to strike.

As Deku connected to Shigaraki, this weakened the villain's desire for destruction. It was this brief moment of weakness that allowed All For One to fully emerge and subsequently take control of the villain's body. Now that All For One has poised himself for a full takeover of Shigaraki's body and unlocked a new final form, the rest of Class 1-A has finally made their way to the battlefield and are getting ready for their major fight against the all powerful villain as Deku no longer can help.

My Hero Academia: Class 1-A vs. All For One Fight

My Hero Academia Chapter 419 sees All For One taking control of Shigaraki's body after reveling in the villain's lowest point, and he and Deku are pushed out of Shigaraki's mind back into the real world. It's here that it's revealed that Deku has now completely lost both of his arms and no longer can fight back against the villain. Without One For All or his arms, he was running out of options completely and was nearly destroyed by All For One in that very moment.

But soon enough, Hanta Sero wraps up All For One with Mashirao Ojiro and Rikido Sato delivering major blows to All For One. Deku was surprised to see that they were alive, and Shota Aizawa arrives through a portal with the tease that he now has a plan to somehow take on All For One from this point on. But with Deku completely out of commission, it's now just a matter of seeing what the rest of Class 1-A can do.

