My Hero Academia Flashback Shows How Endeavor's Marriage Crumbled

My Hero Academia has drawn out the Todoroki family's miseries for some time now. Ever since fans first met Shoto, they knew the boy's family life was less than stellar, and that has only become more apparent over the years. Endeavor has become irredeemable for many fans, and the manga has pushed forward that narrative even further. And now, a new flashback has gone live detailing the downfall of his marriage to Rei.

The update happened in the most recent chapter of My Hero Academia. The story began after Rei visited Endeavor in the hospital on her own accord. The pro hero thought back on his history with Rei, and they first met when Endeavor pitched an arranged marriage with the Himura clan. The family was known for its strong ice quirks, and Endeavor wanted to marry Rei in order to have a child with dual quirks.

Of course, his initial intentions were not great, but Endeavor seemed to charm Rei nonetheless. She agreed to the marriage easily to appease her family, and the pair had Toya before long. However, his quirk was not what Endeavor hoped for, and the pro hero felt it was necessary to have a second child. He believed another kid would help Toya settle down now that his quirk was rebelling against his body. But at the core, Endeavor needed another child who he believed could outdo All Might.

Rei scoffed at the idea by calling it cruel to Toya, but she went along with the plan. The couple had two more children before Shoto was born, and his arrival marked a turn for Rei. Her unhappiness was palpable under Endeavor's manipulative abuse, and she knew her children were unhappy. Though she loved them, Rei grew distant from Endeavor in every way, and fans know things got worse from there. Eventually, Toya's death would set the parents off, and Endeavor would send his wife to a medical facility after she burned Shoto. And now, fans have a better idea of how this tragic tale came to be.

