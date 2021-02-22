My Hero Academia Shows Endeavor's Disturbing Turn into an Abuser

✖

My Hero Academia is showing Endeavor's disturbing turn into an abuser with its newest chapter of the series. Ever since All Might was forcibly retired following his fight with All For One, Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series has been showing far more focus on Enji Todoroki and how his pursuit of his hero goals has had a terrible impact on the rest of his family as a whole. Though the Pro Hero arc and resulting work with Shoto, Izuku Midoriya and Katsuki Bakugo have begun to shape Endeavor in a new light, the series is going back to these darker days of the past with its newest arc.

Chapter 302 of the series continues exploring the emotional and physical fallout of the war between the heroes and villains, and Endeavor's family is officially tired of letting him have his way. With Dabi confirming himself to be the long lost Toya Todoroki, Endeavor is now being forced to truly confront his past as his family gets him to truly see how damaging he's been to them over the years.

(Photo: Shueisha)

While the series teased it was beginning a sort of redemption arc for Endeavor as he started to see the error of his ways and softened up on his son, the newest arc of the series has essentially broken that effort and reveals that this one-sided redemption and forgiveness Endeavor was seeking is totally wrong. What Endeavor needs is not an acceptance from his family, he needs to truly face the awful person he was.

Chapter 302 shows more of his descent into manic abuse of his children as he tells Rei to keep Shoto isolated away from the others, and refuses to acknowledge the young Toya's anguish over his failure to use his quirk properly. It's a cowardly move through Rei's eyes, which is a perspective we did not get before. Because rather than have pure focus on surpassing All Might, he was instead pushing his anxieties about Toya and his own inner failures on Shoto and the rest of his family.

Because he had no idea what to say to the young Toya, and because he couldn't face his own shortcomings, Enji Todoroki began a feverish descent into the terrible person we meet in the series. But what do you think of this new look into Endeavor's abusive past? Do you still think he can be considered a hero someday?