My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Puts Izuku's Life in the Balance

My Hero Academia has put Izuku Midoriya's life in the balance with the cliffhanger in the newest chapter of the series! Kohei Horikoshi has kicked off the Final Act of his original manga series, and it's seen an Izuku who has left U.A. Academy and now works on his own in order to better master the use of One For All in his body to fight Tomura Shigaraki and All For One when the time comes. It seems that time has come already with the newest chapter of the series.

Previous chapters of this Final Act thus far has revealed a terrible new status quo as Izuku has been working with Endeavor, Hawks, Best Jeanist, and All Might as a lure for when All For One eventually makes his move in the midst of chaos. With the end of the newest chapter, All For One has officially made his move as now Izuku's life hangs in the balance depending on what he decides to do next.

Chapter 311 of the series continues the intense rainy night of fights for Izuku Midoriya and the other heroes that we have seen through the previous chapter thus far. Endeavor and the others are assuming All For One will be going on the offensive soon, and reveals they have been using Izuku as a lure for when All For One decides to attack. They can't quite stay close, however, as the media would soon catch on to his importance and Izuku would be a target of the public scorn Endeavor and the other pros face too.

All Might tries to keep an eye on him, but soon his car is hit with a bomb and Izuku is separated from the others completely. Soon he's attacked and contacted by someone who (as Izuku quickly pieces together) was one of the prisoners freed by All For One. The final pages reveal this to be the case as All For One's mercenary (who is indeed a Tartarus prisoner) tells Izuku to go with them lest he loses his limbs.

Now Izuku has to act quickly, and it seems he's on his way to meeting All For One already.