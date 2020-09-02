My Hero Academia Showcases the True Power of Rage Izuku

✖

We have seen Izuku Midoriya angry in My Hero Academia before, but the newest chapter of the series shows the true power he can reach by tapping into his rage. We have only seen brief moments where Deku can reach 100 percent of his One For All power, and each time he does so his body gets a little better adjusted to it. During the battle against Tomura Shigaraki in the war between the heroes and villlains, however, Deku has been pushing his body to an even greater limit than before because he's fueled by pure rage.

As part of his training to summon his Blackwhip quirk at will, Deku realized the potential of tapping into his anger to direct it like an energy at others. He's been putting it to the test now that Shigaraki has not only seemingly killed Gran Torino, but injured Aizawa seemingly beyond repair. Deku's got nothing but rage to pour into his power.

After Shigaraki pinned down Gran Torino and dealt what looked to be a fatal blow, Deku grabbed onto Shigaraki. When Shigaraki hits him with an elbow, Deku nearly knocks out before he gets angry again. Telling himself to turn his rage into strength, he powers up his Blackwhip to a point where it's strong enough to hold Shigaraki down. But not for long as Shigaraki tries to chew his way through his Deku's arm.

Before he can do so, Deku uses his 100 Percent Wyoming Smash to strike Shigaraki in the head. Unfortunately, Aizawa flinches when he has to hurt himself and this gives Shigaraki most of his power back. Shigaraki nearly escapes from Deku's Blackwhip grip, but he uses his rage to tighten it and keep a hold of Shigaraki even as he's zooming away. Thanks to Todoroki coming in at the last minute to stop Shigaraki with his ice, Deku then uses the Blackwhip like a slingshot to strike Shigaraki in the stomach with a powerful 100 percent rage filled smash.

Deku's bound to get yet another percentage upgrade after this fight with Shigaraki, but the bigger question is whether or not he'll make it out of this fight in the first place. So many massive changes have occurred over the course of this battle, and while some are good, many more are going to be terrible things revealed once the battle settles. But what do you think? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.