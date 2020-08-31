My Hero Academia Permanently Cripples Aizawa in Stunning Turn

✖

My Hero Academia's "Paranormal Liberation War" arc is literally taking no prisoners! As the war between the pro heroes and the League of Villains' new army, both heroes and villains alike have been struck down in the fight. Each new escalating stage of the battle has seen a bigger name from the hero ranks fall (permanently); now, much to the horror of My Hero Academia fans everywhere, we have to add Shoto Aizawa/Eraserhead to that list! Aizawa has been the primary force holding the unstoppable "Plus-Ultra" Shigaraki at bay, but in My Hero Academia's latest manga chapter, Shigaraki finally tries to end that standoff!

Warning My Hero Academia Manga Chapter 282 SPOILERS Follow!

The current phase of My Hero Academia's big war arc has the villains desperately trying to regroup. Tomura Shigaraki got his crazy new set of powers and enhancements pushed to the limits in a tag-team fight with the top pro heroes (Aizawa, Endeavor, Ryuko, etc.). Aizawa managed to shut down Shigaraki's boosted disintegration powers and stolen cache of All For One quirks - but the strain on his unblinking eyes was also pushed to the limit. Shigraki's All Might-level body enhancements still made him a deadly threat, even without powers, as the villains' leader fought like a cornered animal to take Aizawa out and get the full scope of his powers back.

Grand Torino paid the ultimate price trying to stop Shigaraki's rampage, and the elderly hero's death sent Izuku Midoriya's One For All powers into overdrive. Between the renewed efforts of the pro heroes, Izuku, and Bakugo, Shigaraki is worn down to the last ebbs of his power - which forces him to make a desperate surprise attack.

As fans who have been keep track knew, aside from new powers, Shigaraki was packing the secret weapon of Overhaul's quirk-canceling bullets (aka "Deleter Bullets"). When the pro heroes try to rush him, Shigraki uses his super-strength to hurl a Deleter Round into Eraserhead's leg-breaking it in an instant. Luckily for Shota, Ryuko spots the Deleter Round in Shigaraki's hand and is able to warn her teammate in time. That leaves Aizawa with little choice: he pulls out a massive combat knife and cuts the bottom half of his leg off before the Deleter Round can destroy his quirk for good.

That sacrifice will now change Aizawa's future forever. It seems he will no longer be fit for active duty as a pro hero - which could mean him taking on an even bigger role as a school instructor - or end his career for good.

My Hero Academia is in production on season 5 of the anime. Online chapters of the manga can be found HERE.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.