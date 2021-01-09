Jujutsu Kaisen And My Hero Academia Creators Try a Hand at Each Others' Heroes

✖

My Hero Academia might be at the top of the heap when it comes to current Shonen franchises, but Jujutsu Kaisen is hoping to catch up with its fellow Weekly Shonen Jump story since its anime debuted last year, though the creators of both series have lent their talents into honoring the heroes of UA Academy and Jujutsu Tech! Gege Akutami created the world of Yuji Itadori fairly recently, with the series of Jujutsu Kaisen landing in 2017, so it definitely has to make up some ground with the stories of Midoriya, Bakugo, All Might, and an ever-expanding cast of heroes and villains!

Currently, Jujutsu Kaisen is releasing episodes from its first season, with Studio MAPPA responsible for bringing to life Yuji Itadori and his fellow students at Jujutsu Tech. My Hero Academia is currently prepping to release its fifth season, so it will definitely be interesting to see how Jujutsu Kaisen fares when it hits a similar number of stories. With Jujutsu Kaisen so fresh in the eyes of fans of Shonen, it will be interesting to see if we see these sorcerers make their way into some Shonen crossovers down the road, in a similar style to that of the video game Jump Force!

Twitter User Atsushi101X shared images from a recent publication that had Gege Akutami drawing Bakugo and Deku in the artist's style, while Kohei Horikoshi attempts to answer the question of what Yuji Itadori would look like if he were a student at UA Academy rather than Jujutsu Tech:

(Photo: Shonen Jump)

(Photo: Shonen Jump) Lately, in the stories of Jujutsu Kaisen and My Hero Academia, the heroes have been attempting to stop threats in the realms of the supernatural and the supervillain. Both manga for their respective Shonen series are continuing within the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump, giving both Jujutsu Tech and UA Academy their respective times to shine. Perhaps one day, we'll get to see what these Shonen characters would look like under the animation style of their two different animation studios: Studio Bones and Studio MAPPA!

Do you think we'll see an official crossover between these two Shonen franchise? Who could you see winning a fight between the students of UA Academy and the sorcerers of Jujutsu Tech? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of heroes and wizards!