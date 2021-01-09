My Hero Academia Creator Celebrates New Volume Release with Mt. Lady Sketch

✖

My Hero Academia's creator celebrated the release of the series' newest volume with an adorable sketch featuring Mt. Lady! My Hero Academia had a massive 2020, and it's gearing up for just as big of a 2021 as not only is the original manga release still running strong, but the anime and film franchises will each be returning for new entries throughout the year. While series creator Kohei Horikoshi already celebrated the start of the new year with a new sketch featuring the villainess Himiko Toga, now the creator has shared another adorable sketch.

To celebrate Volume 29 of the manga hitting shelves in Japan, the official Twitter account behind the My Hero Academia franchise shared a celebratory sketch from Horikoshi that sees Mt. Lady doing a "mountain" pose together with Mina Ashido and Katsuki Bakugo, who's hilariously being forced to participate thanks to some quick thinking from Hanta Sero. Check it out below:

My Hero Academia's poising itself to have one of its biggest years ever with not only the debut of the fifth season of the anime coming this Spring, but a third feature film releasing in Japan some time this Summer. There has yet to be a release date or official title confirmed for the third film, but the initial tease for the new project features Izuku Midoriya, Shoto Todoroki, and Katsuki Bakugo in interesting new outfits that seem to tease it will be a global adventure.

The fifth season has been scheduled for a March 27th release, and all the while fans will be able to continue reading the original manga release of the series as it prepares for a major new arc this year. What excites you most about the My Hero Academia franchise these days? Ready for the anime to come back with new episodes? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!