My Hero Academia Creator Kohei Horikoshi Needs to Make a Horror Series ASAP

For years now, Kohei Horikoshi has been doing good work with My Hero Academia. It wouldn't be too much to say the superhero series is one of anime's biggest series in ages. Like Naruto and One Piece before it, My Hero Academia has a legion of fans, and netizens across the globe look up to Horikoshi. And right about now, it seems the fandom is begging for Horikoshi to make their own horror series.

You might think the pitch is strange given Horikoshi's body of work, but it is hardly surprising. Sure, My Hero Academia is all about superheroes, but that has not stopped Horikoshi from exploring horror through the genre. From body horror to monster scares, My Hero Academia has laid the foundation for Horikoshi to scare us all.

These days, My Hero Academia has reignited the fandom's pleas for Horikoshi thanks to its final act. It has been some months since the manga began its final act, and the war saga has been incredibly intense. This week's update left fans slack jawed over All For One's flashback chapter. Horikoshi inked the villain's backstory with exceptional skill, and it toed into every skin-crawling trope out there.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Don't believe it? Well, just take a peek at My Hero Academia chapter 407 for yourself. As you can see above, some of its panels alone are nightmare fuel, and that doesn't even account for Horikoshi's writing. In the past, the artist told fans in an author's note he wanted to do more with horror, and he is definitely seeing that dream through now. So once My Hero Academia closes, the fandom is all too ready for Horikoshi to launch his own horror series.

Of course, Horikoshi is working hard on My Hero Academia for now. The manga is in its final act, yes, but it has been working through tons of different arcs. It seems the hit Shonen Jump title will continue well into 2024. But as for what the future holds? Well, we hope it scares us!

What do you think about Horikoshi's style evolution? What kind of story do you want the artist to tackle after My Hero Academia? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!