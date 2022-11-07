My Hero Academia Details Koda's New Form and Ultimate Move

My Hero Academia has a lot to juggle with its final act, and right now? Well, it seems all eyes are on Koji Koda. The shy boy may have flown under the radar for much of My Hero Academia, but Class 1-A wouldn't be the same without the guy. And now, the manga has given Koda a major power boost that came complete with a brand-new look.

As you can see in chapter 372, My Hero Academia brought Koda's new look to the forefront with some help. The boy was able to tap into a power hidden within him that Shoji drew out with his passionate words. To help fight the heteromorphs at the hospital, Koda evolved the horns on his head, and they have given his quirk a huge power boost.

What Can Koda Do Now?

For those curious, Koda's new form is much the same as his original, but the protrusions on his head are more pronounced. It turns out they are now more similar to the one his mom has. In fact, Koda even has a flashback where he remembers his mom mentioning her horn growth, and she told Koda would someday unlock that power himself.

Well, now her promise has come true. Koda can now talk to way more animals than before, and he can reach them at greater distances. All of those changes combined in chapter 372 to give Koda a sweet ultimate move. The student's Hitchcock Birds technique is way more powerful now than ever before as Koda can reach more animals now. And of course, his quirk gives him better control of larger animals like hawks and other predatory birds.

birds.

Clearly, Koda's power has grown by bounds as of late, and he was able to tap into thanks to his friends. Shoji and Koda may be quiet kids when compared to others in Class 1-A, but their hearts are just as passionate. So when it comes to going beyond, well – these two are most definitely PLUS ULTRA.