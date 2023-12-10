My Hero Academia Director Gives Update on Hollywood's Live-Action Film

In the past few years, the anime industry has been blowing up. As manga sales globally continue to rise, streaming and social media has put anime on the map. From major adaptations to live-action adaptations, anime is getting a lot of love from Hollywood. My Hero Academia is on the list to get a live-action adaptation following Netflix's recent success with One Piece. And now, writer Joby Harold has updated fans on how the project is going.

If you did not know, Harold was tapped to writer My Hero Academia's live-action script for Netflix. These days, the creator is pretty busy with Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, but that is not all he is doing. When speaking with Collider about the MonsterVerse, Harold confirmed work on My Hero Academia is underway, and that is just about all he can say about the adaptation.

"Yes, it is. Absolutely," Harold shared when asked if he's still working on My Hero Academia. "It is something I'm working on and loving working on. I'm excited to do it and get it out there. It's a big one. I can speak to the fact that it is live-action, and I think that's probably all I can speak to, but it's a big deal in my life. I'm really enjoying it."

Continuing, Harold doubled down that My Hero Academia is in active production, but that is all we know for now. As for what this adaptation will cover, well – we do not know the details yet. For now, Legendary Entertainment and Netflix are keeping quiet about the ambitious project. But given the popularity of My Hero Academia, we can only assume this live-action adaptation is a top priority for its team.

While this live-action adaptation carries on work behind the scenes, My Hero Academia is busy in Japan. Creator Kohei Horikoshi kickstarted the manga's final act months ago, and its latest arcs have been nothing but intense. As for the anime, My Hero Academia is putting together season seven at Studio Bones. At this time, no formal release window has been given for My Hero Academia's television comeback, but fans are hoping the anime returns in 2024.

