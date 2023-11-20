Megan Thee Stallion Ranks My Hero Academia as Her Top Anime

Megan Thee Stallion has been showing love to anime at every opportunity, and the superstar has revealed her current top anime favorite is actually My Hero Academia! Megan Thee Stallion has been a major hit with anime fans especially as the artist has not only snuck in shout outs to anime projects like Naruto and Pokemon into her music, but has also gone the extra mile to show off her love of anime through full cosplay in the past as well. This included tons of looks inspired by My Hero Academia, so it's no surprise to find out that it's her big favorite right now.

Much like any anime fans, it's likely that these rankings can change (as fans often choose their favorites depending on their mood), but when asked by GQ (while attending GQ Man of the Year red carpet) to rank her favorites out of a selection of My Hero Academia, Hunter x Hunter, Black Clover, Attack on Titan, and Jujutsu Kaisen, Megan Thee Stallion chose My Hero Academia as he clear favorite while noting that all of the selections were good and that they were her favorites and tough to pick between.

Megan Thee Stallion ranks anime series at the 2023 GQ Men of the Year event. pic.twitter.com/jKAyXgq4tH — Stallion Access (@stallionaccess) November 17, 2023

