My Hero Academia Brings New OVA to Crunchyroll

The time has come, My Hero Academia fans! It may have taken some time, but Crunchyroll has come through for us all. My Hero Academia has put its most recent OVA on the streaming service, after all. So if you want to see how well Izuku would do in the Yu-Gi-Oh Universe, then today is your lucky day.

As you can see here, Crunchyroll subscribers can now watch My Hero Academia: UA Heroes Battle. The OVA was released in Japan over a month ago, and select fans in the United States were able to watch it at New York Comic Con. Now, the OVA is available for all to watch, and it tests how good Class 1-A is at card games.

After all, the plot of UA Heroes Battle is fairly straightforward. It is set in the wake of My Hero Academia season seven once Deku is back at UA High School. With the school under lockdown due to All For One's escape, our favorite students are bored out of their minds, but Mirio has a solution. The older student introduces the kids to the high-tech card game UA Heroes Battle which leads our students into a wild Yu-Gi-Oh adventure.

This new OVA is just one of several to join the My Hero Academia franchise. To date, eight different OVAs have been released by the anime dating back to November 2016. You can find them all streaming on Crunchyroll alongside the actual My Hero Academia anime. So if you want more info on the hit superhero anime, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life-a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That's right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered "quirk," Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that's not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world's most prestigious hero academies."

