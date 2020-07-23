My Hero Academia Explains the Heroes' Last-Ditch Plan to Stop Gigantomachia

✖

The Paranormal Liberation War has been causing a number of casualties on both the sides of the heroes and villains in the world of My Hero Academia, and the students of Class 1-A are attempting to put an end to the carnage thanks in part to a last ditch effort in bringing down the biggest villain of the universe, Gigantomachia. The former right hand man to All For One, the giant antagonist has been carving his way through the war in a bid to get close to Shigaraki, which is something that the heroes clearly don't want to happen!

Warning! If you have yet to catch up on the latest chapter of My Hero Academia, with 278, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving head first into spoiler territory!

Gigantomachia has been a big driving force in the world of villains when it comes to protecting the original wielder of All For One, being transferred to the side of Shigaraki now that he has become the inheritor of one of the most powerful Quirks that the world has ever known. With the larger than life villain being awoken once again to fight on the side of villains, the professional heroes attempt to take him down using the impressive strength of Mt Lady, as well as a number of other Quirks, but it's to no avail.

The League of Villains had been riding atop Gigantomachia, stopping the plans of the heroes and bringing down Midnight, who makes a desperate plea to Momo and the rest of the students within earshot of her radio signal. Class 1-A realizes that brute force isn't going to be what brings down the gigantic antagonist, with Momo telling them that they're going to need to "put him to sleep", while creating gas cannisters from her body using her idiosyncratic Quirk.

With the professional heroes having more than their fair share of problems fighting Shigaraki, the High End Nomu, and the thousands of super villains on the scene, it's up to the students of Class 1-A to bring down the huge threat and attempt to end the Paranormal Liberation Front's advance.

