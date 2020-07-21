My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Prepares Class 1-A for a Frontline Battle

✖

The wheels have come off in the latest story arc of My Hero Academia in the Paranormal Liberation War and the students of UA Academy's most prestigious freshmen class, Class 1-A, are going to have to step it up to a degree they never have before if they want to save the world. With the Paranormal Liberation Front having the likes of a god-like Shigaraki, untold scores of super powered villains, biological nightmares in High End Nomu, and the villain Gigantomachia at their beck and call, it's come down to Momo and the rest of her class mates to step up!

Warning! If you have yet to catch up on the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, you may want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory!

In previous chapters of this bloody affair, Shigaraki has shown off his brand new abilities following his inheritance of the All For One Quirk, tearing through heroes once he awoke from the long experiments of Dr. Garaki. Once awakening, his Decay quirk was unleashed to a power that we had never seen before, swallowing some of the top professional heroes in the world. On top of this threat, Shigaraki has also unleashed a bevy of High End Nomu to back him up, to say nothing of the thousands of villains at his beck and call.

On top of this, the larger than life villain known as Gigantomachia is plowing his way through the heroes to assist Shigaraki, bringing down Mt. Lady, the size shifting hero that was seemingly the only one who could reach the same height as this colossaly threat. With little other recourse, Midnight, the mentor to Momo and teacher at UA Academy, reaches out to her star student and rests the responsibility of bringing down Gigantomachia on her shoulders.

Momo has been a student who has always had a problem with her confidence, but it seems as if she has been able to put this issue behind her as she rallies her classmates to help bring down Gigantomachia, looking to put him to sleep using the cannisters that she has created from her own body. With the Paranormal Liberation War not being afraid to kill beloved characters, we're crossing our fingers that all the students of UA Academy are able to make it out alive!

