My Hero Academia Leaves Midnight on a Deadly Cliffhanger

My Hero Academia is currently in the midst of a fierce war between the heroes and the villains, and things are not looking so great for the fan favorite pro hero Midnight as she was left in quite a deadly cliffhanger with the newest chapter of the series. The war between the heroes and the villains is reaching a climax as the heroes are trying to contend with the villains' overwhelming power on both areas of the conflict. While Izuku Midoriya and the others are dealing with Tomura Shigaraki, the other pros have had to contend with the monstrous Gigantomachia.

This has left many of the smaller pro heroes trying to rush to Mt. Lady's side in Chapter 278 to somehow help take down Gigantomachia. Mt. Lady was left with the previous chapter of the series holding back Gigantomachia with all of her strength, and Midnight was one of the many pros that tried to rush to her side and potentially put the monster to sleep.

But upon reaching the rampaging monster and trying to get close to his face, Midnight is surprised to find that the League of Villains is riding on Gigantomachia's back. She manages to dodge one of Dabi's flames, but is caught off guard when Mr. Compress throws a bunch of debris in her direction. She's bloodied by this, and falls to the ground in a remote place in the forest all by herself.

She musters up the strength to contact Momo Yaoyorozu and tells her to come up with a plan to stop Gigantomachia's rampage, and it is most likely because she herself realizes how helpless of a situation she's in. As the chapter comes to an end, fans start to realize this too as a group of villains begins to surround her. As they begin their attack, Midnight tells Momo to save themselves if things get dicey and that she trusts her judgment...then her comm link disconnects.

It's too early to say whether or not Midnight has been killed by the villains, especially since it hasn't been shown to us directly, but this pro hero's death would be a way to balance the scales considering the heroes have yet to lose someone on par with the League of Villains' Twice. But what do you think?

