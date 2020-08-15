My Hero Academia Teases a Pro Hero Comeback

✖

My Hero Academia is putting the young students of UA Academy through the ringer during the Paranormal Liberation War, but it seems as though Class 1-A won't have to bear the full weight of battling the villains as the professional heroes have begun to rally! For the past few chapters, the collective villain army has been trouncing the heroes, thanks in part to the new power that Shigaraki has inherited and the scores of followers of both the League of Villains and the Meta Liberation Army that was once led by Re-Destro and seeks to create a brand new world!

Warning! If you have yet to catch up on the latest chapter of My Hero Academia, Chapter 280, you may want to steer clear of the rest of this article as it's full of spoiler for both the manga and future anime episodes!



As Gigantomachia rampages across the countryside, attempting to join the side of his new master in Shigaraki and his new powerful inherited Quirk of All For One, the professional heroes, including Mt. Lady, have been at a loss. With pro heroes like Midnight being bogged down by not only the scores of villains and the larger than life powerhouse, they have also suffered a number of casualties thanks in part to Shigaraki's new much more powerful decaying Quirk that eliminated a number of heroes in its wake.

(Photo: Viz Media)

With Momo and the other members hatching a plan to take down Gigantomachi, both Alien Queen and Red Riot took center stage in this latest chapter as they attempted to force canisters filled with tranquilizer into the giant juggernaut's mouth. Luckily, Kirishima was successful in his task and has Gigantomachia eat one of the tranqs, causing a rallying cry of the pro heroes to emerge. As the heroes streak toward the villain, they declare that the students had done enough that day and it was time for them to take over.

On the other side of the fence, Endeavor has seemingly done the impossible and, with the help of Eraserhead's Quirk, has brought down Shigaraki and handed him what might be his defeat. The heroes have been struggling during the Paranormal Liberation War and it seems as if the tides might finally be changing!

Do you think this is the first sign that the war is coming to an end with the heroes successful? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy!

