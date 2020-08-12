My Hero Academia: Does Shigaraki Know Endeavor's Dark Past?

✖

My Hero Academia's current "Paranormal Liberation War" arc has kept a big focus on the all-out war between the pro heroes of Japan, and the League of Villains' new army. However, like any epic hero story, the battle between the heroes on the Paranormal Liberation Front have also included some big developments for sub-plots that have been running through the series, all-along. One of My Hero Academia's biggest sub-plots and theories has been the true origin and backstory of psychotic pyro villain Dabi - and thanks to the latest manga chapter, Shigaraki has now become part of that theory, as well!

Warning: My Hero Academia manga #280 SPOILERS Follow!

The latest chapter of My Hero Academia mostly focuses on the rampage of Shigaraki's Hulking monster, Gigantomachia, and Class 1-A stepping into the fray to stop him. However, the final scene of the manga catches us up with the main battle between Shigaraki, Endeavor, Izuku Midoriya, Bakugo, and Eraser Head.

Even though Eraser Head had a canceled out Shigaraki's massive new power set, the All Might-style enhancements to his body still made Shigaraki a massive threat. It took the full might of Bakugo, Endeavor, and the others to bring Shigaraki down - and Endeavor makes it clear to the young villain that he will stay that way.

Curiously enough, Shigaraki's response isn't the usual villain banter with a hero - it's an oddly personal remark aimed at Endeavor: "You heroes hurt your own families, just to help complete strangers!" Shigaraki tells Enji Todoroki. "Dad told me that."

This mention has now got fans buzzing about exactly what kind of mind game Shigaraki is playing. He could be making reference to Enji's dark, abusive, past with his family in general (including his son, Shoto Todoroki) - or it could be something more revelatory.

The longtime theory that My Hero Academia has been nurturing is that Dabi is in fact Toya Todoroki, the eldest son of Enji, who died in an unexplained accident. The theory goes that whatever happened to Toya left him scarred and insane, starting a new life as "Dabi." Previous chapters of this war arc saw Dabi reveal that he is actually working to some greater end than Shigaraki's villain war: he claims he wants to expose the unworthiness of pro heroes, using the same kind of mantra that Shigraki is seen spewing at Endeavor. This latest manga chapter now makes it seem at least possible that All For One could've had a hand and taking Toya Todoroki and twisting him into the sadistic killer that is Dabi - and that Shigaraki has known that origin story all along.

My Hero Academia is in production on season 5 of the anime. Online chapters of the manga can be found HERE.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.