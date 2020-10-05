My Hero Academia Chapter 286 Has Fans Begging for More

My Hero Academia has made it a mission to keep fans entertained this year no matter the cost. While the anime keeps working on season five behind the scenes, all eyes have been on the manga as of late. The series has been following Izuku and his friends on their most dangerous mission yet. Now, a new chapter has gone live for the manga, and it seems like readers are willing to do anything for faster updates.

Over on Twitter, it does not take much to see all the chatter about My Hero Academia. A simple search of 'MHA 286' will do the trick. Weekly Shonen Jump released the official update this weekend, and fans are still reeling from the shocking chapter.

After all, the update starts on the cusp of a major cliffhanger. Fans watch as Bakugo is rendered unconscious after being impaled by Shigaraki. The villain is more deranged than ever right now, and it seems that is thanks to All For One taking over his body in ways.

Of course, Izuku doesn't care for the cause, and he sees red once Bakugo begins bleeding out. The hero goes berserk on Shigaraki, but his anger leaves him open to an attack. This gives All For One an opening to try and steal Izuku's power, but all does not go as planned. The move brings Izuku and his foe into his mindscape, and it is there All For One discovers something odd. It is time the villain fought the vestiges of One For All again, and it seems like Nana Shimura will go to any length to save Izuku even if it means fighting her grandson.

As you can see below, fans are begging for another update, but they will have to wait for the next issue of Weekly Shonen Jump like the rest of us. And if all goes well, this fight will end with Izuku intact and in better control of One For All than before.

What did you make of this latest My Hero Academia chapter? How is this arc sitting with you so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.