My Hero Academia Reveals the Havoc Gigantomachia Is Causing

✖

The War Arc for My Hero Academia has given the League of Villains its biggest roster to date, with nearly one hundred thousand super powered criminals joining their ranks, and the biggest villain of them all is currently storming across a nearby city in Gigantomachia. The right hand man to All For One, Gigantomachia might not be a mastermind on the level of either his boss or Shigaraki, but he more than makes up for his lack of smarts with his overwhelming physical power that allows him to grow to the size of a kaiju and cause profound levels of destruction.

Warning! IF you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia, Chapter 288, you might want to steer clear of this article as we'll be diving into some spoiler territory!

The latest chapter of the popular Shonen series has taken the opportunity o show off the battles that are taking place outside of the one on one fight between Deku and Shigaraki, witnessing the insane power of Gigantomachia. The giant villain begins storming through Nabato City at over one hundred kilometers per hour, using his giant frame to not only cut a swath for himself among the buildings in order to destroy them, but having no issue with causing collateral damage to the innocent citizens caught in his path of destruction.

(Photo: Viz Media)

The heroes themselves, which range from the students of UA Academy to the professional heroes that make up the "Top 10" are doing their best to stop the carnage caused by the biggest antagonist, but they are being hindered by the remaining villains who are still causing trouble. Specifically, Toga is attempting to find out if the heroes are planning to kill her during their "crusade" and thus murders an innocent elderly woman in order to take her appearance.

Gigantomachi was brought into the fight thanks to Shigaraki asking for help following his inheriting of the Quirk of All For One, showing that he is attempting to finally make his dream a reality of creating a world that no longer is "ruled by the heroes". With the battle between Shigaraki and Deku potentially at its end for now, it will definitely be worth seeing just what Gigantomachia's role is in the rest of the War Arc!

What do you think of the larger than life villain's path of destruction? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy!