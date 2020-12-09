My Hero Academia Teases Endeavor's Epic Comeback

✖

My Hero Academia is neck-deep in one of its most hard-hitting and heart-wrenching arcs to date in the Paranormal Liberation War, and with the identity of Dabi revealed, the current number one hero in Endeavor has been struggling with what action he should take next in this life or death battle! As the battle between Class 1-A of UA Academy and the forces of Shigaraki and the League of Villains racks up the casualties on both sides, it's clear that the flame-based hero is desperately needed to help the heroes claim victory in the saga that will change the anime franchise forever!

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, Chapter 293, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory!

With Dabi revealed to be the abused son of Endeavor, who the number one hero was attempting to turn into the "next great superhero" through insane levels of training that were abusive, to say the least, the father of Shoto finds himself in a state of disbelief at what he has unleashed upon the world in one of the strongest members of the League of Villains. Though Endeavor has been a hard-headed powerhouse throughout the history of the franchise, it's clear that this emotional blow has hit him hard.

(Photo: Viz Media)

Luckily for Endeavor, he is given a "pep talk" inadvertently thanks to Midoriya, who is using the full power of the One For All Quick to battle both Shigaraki and his villainous hordes. While Endeavor didn't spring into action during this latest installment, it's clear that the number one hero is looking to enter the fray sooner rather than later as he comes to grip with the horrors of his past that he helped set into motion.

While there have been many casualties on both sides in the War Arc so far, it's clear that the battle is far from over and it will be interesting to see whether or not Endeavor will be marked as one of the heroes that ultimately wasn't able to survive the largest war between the heroes and villains to date!

