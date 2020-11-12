My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Sets Up Endeavor's Most Difficult Fight Yet

✖

My Hero Academia let loose the bombshell of Dabi's true identity, setting the stage for what is going to be the most difficult fight of the career of the current number one hero in Endeavor! With the Paranormal Liberation War seeming to wrap as the fight between Midoriya and Shigaraki has wrapped, Dabi is now taking center stage as he emerges from Gigantomachia's grasp and leaves the safety of his buddies within the League of Villain to set up a battle with both Endeavor and the fan favorite character of Shoto Todoroki who harnesses the power of fire and ice!

Warning! If you have yet to catch up on the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, Chapter 290, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory and the identity of Dabi!

Dabi has revealed himself to be Toya, the son of Endeavor and older brother to Shoto, looking to get his "revenge" against the number one hero's abuse that the villain went through during his childhood. The story arc that took place right before the "War Arc" went a long way to uniting the Todoroki family, as Shoto and his siblings found a way to work out their differences and put the past behind them. Of course, Toya isn't able to do the same and is instead seeking revenge against the pain that Endeavor made his family go through while attempting to compete with the number one hero of the time in Endeavor.

This battle won't just be a physical one, with Dabi proving that he is one of the strongest villains within the Paranormal Liberation Front in his own right, but an emotional and public one as well. Endeavor has been attempting to earn his place as the number one hero, not only when it comes to his overall strength, but also instilling confidence in the public by attempting to become the new "Symbol of Peace". Dabi's origins now shatter that, as Endeavor's abusive past has been made public and the populace's faith in the number one hero will most likely shatter.

The Paranormal Liberation Front has been chock full of some of the biggest fights within the history of My Hero Academia, but this fight between Dabi, Endeavor, and Shoto might very well be the biggest of them all!

