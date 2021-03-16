My Hero Academia Unveils the Failed Attempts to Hijack One For All

✖

My Hero Academia has been diving heavily into One For All as of late, and the lessons have been much overdue. Ever since the power was first shown to fans, netizens were left to theorize about its history. Now, those fans have been told all about One For All's origins, and a new tidbit revealed how One For All was nearly stolen.

The big revelation comes from the latest chapter of My Hero Academia. If you have checked out chapter 305, then you will know what's up. The update checked in on Izuku as he continued his meeting with the former users of One For All. It was there he learned why All For One is using Shigaraki specifically, and Daigoro Banjo took the floor to share a bit about his past.

"First me then my successor, En. That bastard tried stealing One For All from us twice and failed twice," the fifth user shared.

So as it turns out, Izuku is not the first person All For One has tried to steal One For All from. It seems his first attempt dates back to Banjo. He tried twice with the fifth user before trying twice more with En. Neither of the users gave up One For All given its inherent properties. But as the group warns Izuku, All For One is working to subvert that rule. Under most circumstances, the legacy quirk cannot be stolen, but All For One has groomed Shigaraki to do the impossible. So as Izuku trains to defeat the pair, he better keep that terrifying truth in mind.

What do you make of this latest One For All revelation? Did you expect My Hero Academia to touch on this history? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.