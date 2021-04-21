My Hero Academia Reveals Muscular's Fate Post-Fight

✖

My Hero Academia recently gave its heroes a time skip, in which Midoriya has returned with a much better mastery of the Quirk known as One For All, and with these newfound abilities, he puts them to good use against the insane threat known as Muscular. The hero and villain first fought one another during the third season of My Hero Academia's anime, wherein the League of Villains was attempting to bring the explosive hero Bakugo into their nefarious ranks, but Muscular simply wanted a fight that would get his blood flowing, as we see in the latest manga chapter.

Warning. This article will spoil the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, Chapter 309, so if you have yet to read it, you may want to steer clear.

Deku has found himself in a very different place following the time skip after the events of the War Arc, zipping around town to fight crime while also hiding from the view of Shigaraki and All For One. While Izuku does have support from his mentor All Might, with the former Symbol of Peace giving him some much-needed advice and some new tech, the young protagonist has decided to essentially venture out on his own and make sure not to be around any of his friends or family for long in order to protect them.

Surprisingly enough, Deku's mastery of his Quirk made Muscular less than a threat to the young hero, managing to one-shot the insanely powerful villain who nearly killed Izuku during their first encounter. Almost as a second thought, Deku drops off a defeated Muscular to the authorities, asking if the police have any "iron maidens" that could keep the villain under control.

Izuku has come a long way since being introduced as a Quirk-less student who admired All Might from afar, and the time-skip has shown how he is now able to access not only the power of the Vestiges of One For All but also can receive real-time advice from the deceased heroes that are bouncing around inside of his head. With Muscular now behind bars, it's clear that Deku is operating on an entirely different level, which he'll definitely need for when he squares off with Shigaraki and All For One.

