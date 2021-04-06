My Hero Academia Shares Unused Cover Art of Deku's Scariest Form

✖

My Hero Academia has given Izuku Midoriya some serious power-ups in its time, and it seems the boy has more on the way. If you are keeping up with the manga, then you know how important it is for Izuku to keep training right now. The villains have upturned society in the worst way as much of Japan is living under lawless rule following All For One's return. And thanks to a new piece of artwork, fans have gotten a peek at the power lurking within Izuku.

The piece comes courtesy of My Hero Academia's most recent volume. The manga put out volume 30 in Japan just recently, and it was loaded with never-before-seen goods. One of them was an unused sketch done by Kohei Horikoshi, and the discarded cover art shows Izuku at his most terrifying.

My Hero Academia Volume 30: Cover Rough Draft that they didn’t use and volume’s first illustration featuring Bakugo that they also didn’t use. pic.twitter.com/tt0eKngZkZ — Atsu (@Atsushi101X) April 5, 2021

As you can see above, the artwork on the left shows Izuku powering up in a big way. The boy is seen in the middle of a strange pile, but as you look more closely, you will see the pile is made up of bodies. These bodies symbolize those lost during the recent Villain Raid arc that left many of our pro heroes dead or maimed. Gran Torino, Aizawa, and Bakugo head up the pile as Izuku rages above them. And yeah, the green-haired hero looks terrifying in this shot.

Horikoshi brought a feral Izuku to life in this image, and this form is the stuff of nightmares. Izuku is going berserk with power emanating around him out of grief and despair. This is the kind of power My Hero Academia fans never wanted Izuku to experience, but this overlooked cover art tried to make it happen. But for now, it seems Izuku will go on without this power... that is, unless something horrible goes wrong soon.

What do you make of this special cover art? Do you think My Hero Academia should have gone with this artwork or...?