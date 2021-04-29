My Hero Academia Explores the Worst Side of All For One's New Reign

✖

My Hero Academia began as a happy enough series that fans of all ages could buy into, but it is hard to remember those sunny days now. If you are familiar with the manga, then you know things are going all wrong for Izuku and his friends. With All For One on the loose, society is in shambles as civilians have lost faith in their heroes. And now, the manga is going so far as to explore one deeply unsettling side of this new reign.

The situation came to light when My Hero Academia put out chapter 310. The update began on a tense note as fans were greeted by a dark sight. A young girl with a physical quirk found herself pinned into a corner by two men. It turns out the civilian vigilantes were certain the girl was a villain despite her saying otherwise.

(Photo: Studio Bones)

"You've got it all wrong! Please, leave me alone," the lady cried out. "I haven't done anything wrong! I'm just scared!"

As it turns out, the guys do not believe her. In fact, they are convinced she is a villain trying to get the drop on them, but they only think that is the case for one reason. Given her appearance, the crazed civilians are certain the girl is a bad guy, but Izuku is able to diffuse the situation before they can kill her.

"Yeah, well - she shouldn't wander around in the dark looking like that," the gang shared before running away.

As you can see, All For One has divided society so much that people are making the ugliest of decisions. These men were ready to kill this woman just because she looked different. Her fox-like features damned the woman before she could even evacuate to safety. All For One has fueled this division to new heights, and it highlights the issue some quirk users faced even when All Might was around.

After all, the My Hero Academia universe is a complex one, and issues such as classism and racism still exist. This type of prejudice also feeds into quirks, and it pushed villains like Spinner over the edge. Now, the issue is growing exponentially in light of All For One's reign, and it will take a long to change this attitude in light of what's going on in My Hero Academia.

Did you expect to see society dissolve this quickly? How do you think Izuku can help fix the situation?