My Hero Academia Ranks High on U.S. List of Most In-Demand Shows

With the movie industry just beginning to recover amidst the pandemic, it is no surprise to see TV on the rise. People are flocking to cable and streaming services for entertainment these days with great success. Of course, some top-tier shows are being praised by audiences in light of this increased focus. And now, it seems My Hero Academia is climbing the ladder with audiences in the United States.

The update comes courtesy of Parrot Analytics, a service dedicated to all things television. The company put out a report documenting the most in-demand shows. It turns out My Hero Academia has shot up on the list and is labeled as having an exceptional demand.

Currently, the hit anime is labeled with a 51.7x increase that only seems to be increasing. It landed in fourth place on Parrot's weekly list just under Attack on Titan. The other series outdid My Hero Academia with a 55.5x increase, but Parrot does note Attack on Titan is sliding in demand.

As for the other top-performing shows, our favorite sea sponge came in first place. SpongeBob Squarepants is living large as one of the most in-demand shows in the United States. Game of Thrones came next for a change, and the HBO series is blowing up in light of news regarding its sequel.

Saturday Night Live came in fifth place while The Falcon and the Winter Soldier came after. The top ten list wrapped with Stranger Things, WandaVision, The Flash, and The Simpsons falling in line.

Clearly, My Hero Academia is doing well these days, and its demand is growing in light of season five. The anime launched its newest episodes at the end of March, and season five will continue into this fall. So if all goes well for Izuku, he will be on this list for some months to come.

If you are not caught up with My Hero Academia, you have plenty of time to tune in before season five closes. The show is streaming online thanks to services such as Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Funimation. You can also check out the My Hero Academia manga as it is updated weekly for readers for Viz Media's digital vault.

What do you make of this new television ranking? Are you keeping caught up on My Hero Academia season five? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.