My Hero Academia Releases First Stills for Episode 94

The Joint Training Exercise Arc continues in the fifth season of My Hero Academia's anime, and with the second match pitting Tokoyami and his fellow students against some of 1-B's strangest students, the Shonen franchise has revealed new images to give fans a taste of what is to come. With Class 1-A already having one victory under their belts with the help of Shinso, it's clear that the war is far from over as the main young aspiring crime fighters discover that their rivals have been training hard outside of the spotlight of Kohei Horikoshi's series.

In the last installment of My Hero Academia, Tokoyami unveiled his brand new technique in "Dark Fallen Angel" which allows the bird-headed hero to use the power of his "Dark Shadow" to float above the ground. Having trained briefly with the number two hero, Hawks, Tokoyami definitely seems as if he has come a long way since we saw him last but it certainly doesn't mean that victory is in the bag. As Vantablack has taken Can't Stop Twinkling from his teammates, the episode ends with Class 1-A covered in mushrooms thanks to the bizarre Quirk of Shemage, one of the weirdest students in the rival class.

Twitter User Atsushi 101X shared these new images for the next episode of My Hero Academia, which will continue the second battle between the two classes of UA Academy as they vie for supremacy while improving their mastery of their individual Quirks:

Though the Joint Training Exercise might be the "talk of the town" when it comes to season five of My Hero Academia, there are still two big arcs that will take place following this UA Academy confrontation. "My Villain Academia" promises to focus the spotlight on Shigaraki and his clan of evil-doers fighting against a brand new threat that spells trouble not only for the world of heroes but villains as well. Following this story, Season Five will dive into the "Endeavor Agency Arc" which sees Midoriya, Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki deciding to continue their training under the number one hero.

