My Hero Academia Uncovers Lady Nagant's Most Horrific Mission

While the Joint Training Exercise Arc is about to close in the story of My Hero Academia's anime, the manga is in a completely different place, pitting the young Midoriya against the strength of Lady Nagant, a sniper hired by All For One to capture Deku following the devastating conclusion of the War Arc. With Deku on the run in an attempt to escape the clutches of both All For One and Shigaraki, Lady Nagant reveals her tragic and terrifying backstory that explained just why she became disillusioned with the Public Safety Commission and decided to join the villains' side.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, Chapter 314, we will be diving into spoiler territory.

The Public Safety Commission wasn't afraid to put Lady Nagant to work, having her bloodying her hands with some serious wetwork in order to maintain the "hero society" that was established by the public's trust placed in heroes when they were vigilantes. At one point during her time under the will of the Commission, Nagant came upon a group of villains that were looking to pull off a nefarious scheme but were far from actually committing any crimes, with the heroic sniper wasting little time in using her Quirk to kill them all in a flash.

(Photo: Shueisha)

As Nagant explains in the latest chapter, this was "a system that needed both sides to maintain itself. So I obeyed. I complied. I did my duty." What makes this scene all the more disturbing is when Nagant is later confronted by a band of children, hoping to shake her hand thanks to her popularity. As Lady stretches out her hand, she sees her appendage caked in blood.

When Nagant questioned whether or not her acts under the Commission were actually for the betterment of society and not simply a form of brainwashing, the President of the organization states that "it's all necessary. Someone must preserve the hope and faith that the front-facing heroes have built up," Ultimately, the sniper hero decides to eliminate the President, setting her on the path of being arrested and landing her in the spot we see her in today.

While Nagant's anime appearance will most likely take place in season six of the anime, there are plenty of UA fans dying to see her arrive in full animation.

What did you think of Lady Nagant's terrible history with the Public Safety Commission? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.