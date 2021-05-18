My Hero Academia Reveals Izuku's Strategy Against Lady Nagant

✖

My Hero Academia's newest chapter broke down Izuku Midoriya's strategy against All For One's mysterious new mercenary, Lady Nagant! Fans have seen various examples of Izuku's quick thinking out in the field in My Hero Academia's past, and now that quality of his is more important than ever as he's been made the personal target of All For One and Tomura Shigaraki. He's been preparing for All For One to make his move throughout his fights in the entire Final Act thus far, and now he's putting all of that into action as All For One has attacked through Lady Nagant.

The previous chapter of the series put Izuku's life in the balance when he was suddenly attacked by a mercenary sniper, and the newest chapter of the series revealed just how much trouble he's really in. Thankfully Izuku quickly takes note of the entire situation, and due to his knowledge of Nagant's time as a former hero, he quickly has a strategy to use against her.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 312 of the series reveals that once Izuku sees Nagant's two-toned hair, he figures out that this is the former colleague that Hawks once told him about. Hawks also warned Izuku that he should run if he ever comes face to face with her, and that's what he tries to do without drawing her attention toward All Might or the other heroes. Noting how quick and powerful each of her shots are, Izuku tries to get his plan in action.

Izuku realizes how the Fourth's Danger Sense has been helping him block and survive her bullets, but he also realizes where and how far away she is from him. Deciding to just take her head on because trying to escape while also trying to avoid her bullets would be much more difficult. But as the chapter comes to an end, we learn that this won't be so easy either as it's clear that Nagant has the Air Walk quirk thanks to All For One's power.

So it's clear by the end of the chapter that this fight between the two has a lot more ground (and air) to cover before it's all over, and Izuku is safe from All For One's grasp.