My Hero Academia Explains Why Lady Nagant is Following All For One

My Hero Academia explained why Lady Nagant is following All For One in the first place with the newest chapter of the series. The more we learn about the mysterious Lady Nagant, the more complicated and layered her back story really seems to be. First introduced to the series as one of the many villainous prisoners who had been freed by All For One, it was soon revealed that she was the first mercenary All For One had tasked with bringing in Izuku Midoriya. As the two of them have been fighting, we're learning even more.

The newest chapter of the series gives us our best look into Lady Nagant's past yet. We had previously learned from All For One that she was a hero who turned on the hero society due to her disillusionment with it, and the newest chapter reveals that she despises the dual faced nature of that society so much that she's willing to follow All For One. She'd rather have a world full of truthful chaos than a peace fueled by ignorance.

Chapter 314 of the series picks up after Izuku manages to get a hold of Lady Nagant to bring their fight to a new phase. Knowing that she was a former hero, Izuku asks why she's willing to work for someone who she knows is going to destroy everything. It's here that she reveals that she was essentially an assassin who was working for the Safety Commission. She had been bred as a killer in order to keep the peace that the hero society wants.

With villains or organizations too dangerous or influential for heroes to handle, she was sent in as basically a cleaner that could eliminate the problem from the shadows. She grew to further hate how she had to constantly get blood on her hands, and eventually turned on the Safety Commission itself. They covered it up, but she retains that hatred for this thing society.

Hero society is a sham to her, so she's not wanting to return to the status quo that Izuku is fighting for any time soon. She's willing to follow and work for someone like All For One because at least his vision of society has no pretense about it. It's not going to pretend it's a world of peace while breaking out into chaotic violence in the darkness. She wants the same destruction of hero society because it's burned her so badly.

If that means working with someone like All For One, so be it. But what do you think of Lady Nagant's reasoning? Is it making you see hero society in a new way? Will Izuku be able to break through to her?