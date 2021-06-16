My Hero Academia Gives Update on Hawks and His Wings

✖

With Lady Nagant tasked with attempting to capture the current wielder of One For All, aka Deku, to hand over to All For One, her history in the Public Safety Commission is definitely one of the biggest parts of her character, and her tough spot has brought the number two hero Hawks back into action. Following his life or death battle against both Twice and Dabi during the War Arc of My Hero Academia, it's clear that the face of the Public Safety Commission still has some healing to do to get back to one hundred percent.

Warning. If you have yet to catch up with the latest chapter of My Hero Academia, Chapter 316, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article.

Dabi, the secret son of Endeavor who had actually survived the incident that many believed had killed him in his childhood, proved to be the perfect opponent to tackle Hawks, using his flame to burn away much of his feathers that make up his wings. Unable to fly during this latest installment, the number two hero is able to grab Lady Nagant using what little feathers remain but unfortunately is no longer able to fly for the time being. Luckily for him, Midoriya had him covered as the current wielder of One For All was able to use Blackwhip to stop his fall.

(Photo: Bones)

As Hawks descends holding Nagant, he attempts to talk sense into her as she inches toward death following All For One's betrayal, pulling upon their shared history in the Public Safety Commission to bridge the gap:

"All For One must have sweet-talked you into this. I know you're better than this. Now that you've fought that kid, I bet you've realized that it's too early to throw in the towel!"

Deku's power hasn't just been his unbelievable strength given to him by his Quirk, but also his character and undying spirit. Not only has it made Lady Nagant believe that a Hero Society could work, it has also touched the lives of the likes of the villain Stain and countless others on the side of the heroes.

With the chapter ending as Deku leads his fellow heroes into a trap, it definitely seems like Hawks will need to heal quickly in order to give the heroes more of a chance against the machinations of All For One.

Do you think Lady Nagant can be redeemed? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.