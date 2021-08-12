My Hero Academia Teases a Special School Alliance

✖

My Hero Academia has rarely been darker than it is now in the pages of its manga, as hero society attempts to hold itself together, with Deku and Class 1-A needing to hash things out via physical and emotional conflicts. As the inheritor of One For All comes to grips with the idea that he can't shoulder the responsibility of the world on his own, it seems as if some new alliances are being forged in order to not just defeat the villains of All For One, Shigaraki, and countless evil-doers, but hold together civilization as they know it.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia, Chapter 322, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory.

The latest entry in My Hero Academia's manga gave readers the opportunity to witness a new bond being created between Deku and his friends at UA Academy, with the situation being as dire as it possibly can be. With the majority of the civilians realizing that things have gotten so bad that they are retreating to specially designed shelters to weather the storm of the villains' assault, it seems as if UA Academy has had to make a few changes to its structure in order to do the same. One of the major moments of this latest installment is clearly Bakugo finally apologizing to Deku for all the strife he caused him throughout the years when it came to his bullying, but there was another bond that was solidified before the chapter came to a close.

(Photo: Studio Bones)

With those civilians at UA Academy believing that they'll be in danger simply from the mere presence of Midoriya, Deku makes an effort to leave but is held strong by Uravity, who takes the inheritor of One For All's hand and tells him it's okay, while also sharing internal dialogue with readers:

"Ida and them started linking this chain. Bakugo played his part too. We're not letting go of you now. We wont' let you go. Because, when heroes need protecting, who will be there to protect them?"

What did you think of this heart-wrenching latest installment of Kohei Horikoshi's manga? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.