My Hero Academia Sets Up All Might’s Post-Hero Arc

The world is a very different place in the pages of My Hero Academia’s manga, with the events of the War Arc tearing apart hero society and forcing a number of the heroes to have to change gears in the face of a threat, unlike anything they’ve seen before. With Deku attempting to hold together society while further learning to master the Quirk of One For All, the latest chapter of Kohei Horikoshi’s Shonen epic sees All Might encountering a surprising return while also attempting to figure out what the future holds for the former Symbol of Peace.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia’s manga, chapter 326, you might want to steer clear as we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory.

Following his epic battle against All For One, Toshinori Yagi’s power as All Might is all but gone, only able to transform into his powered-up state for seconds at a time. With the latest storyline of UA Academy seeing the world torn apart by villains, and the general public’s distrust of heroes, All Might finds himself at an impasse as he no longer can be the beacon of hope that he once was. In a terrifying confrontation with Stain, it would seem that the trajectory of Toshinori’s future might be changed, however.

Stain, the major villain of the second season of My Hero Academia’s anime, is a villain who truly looked up to All Might, seeing the former Symbol of Peace as a hero who truly was attempting to make the world a better place. With Stain not believing Yoshinori to be All Might, Yagi lays out his backstory:

“I couldn’t sit back and accept it when the madness kept taking from people when their daily lives were stolen away so senselessly. Powerless though I was, I refused to sit on the sidelines. I had to make the world a better place somehow, but I’ve run my course. I feel as if I’m the only one who’s become more and more distant from heroes. From heroism.”

Shockingly, Stain is able to snap All Might out of his funk, giving Toshinori information from his time in Tartarus and wanting the former Symbol of Peace to come after him directly to “come for the life of Stain, the man who murdered forty heroes.”

While All Might might never again be rushing into battle, it seems as though Yagi has understood that the influence of his persona needs to be carried into the future.

What do you think the future holds for All Might? Do you think he'll actually survive until the end of the series?