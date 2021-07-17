My Hero Academia Explains All Might's True Danger to Izuku

✖

My Hero Academia explained All Might's true danger to Izuku Midoriya with the newest chapter of the series! The Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series is now in full swing, and with each new chapter it's starting to take more shape as we get a better handle of what to expect from this next major phase of the story. As Izuku had broken off from U.A. Academy, he had been quickly isolating himself even further the more he took on All For One's deadly villain mercenaries with each passing chapter. This included All Might as well.

The series had explored All Might and Izuku's deeper seeded troubles in their mentor and pupil relationship in the past, and All Might had made adjustments to this in how he could better himself as a teacher to Izuku overall. But the newest chapter of the series revealed that this changes weren't enough, however, as Izuku and All Might are even worse for one another than the two of them might realize. But it's incredibly clear to Bakugo and every one else.

Chapter 319 of the series picks up from immediately after Izuku had told the other Class 1-A students about his One For All secret and left U.A. Academy, and Bakugo immediately realizes that Izuku and All Might working together alone would be the worst case scenario. This turns out to be the case when the two of them reunite as it's clear that Bakugo's worst fears came to pass as Izuku had run himself ragged after putting One For All's burden on his shoulders. He's damaged both inside and out, and All Might didn't help those matters.

As we have seen through Sir Nighteye's flashbacks, All Might is also incredibly self destructive and wanted to take on as much of his hero work as he could by himself. Izuku's modeled himself after this path for his entire life, and now it's taken him to an extreme new level as he's pushed himself forward without regards to those around him and his own self worth. He wants to save everyone, but he's also become a dark being unrecognizable to the hero he once strived to be.

It's also what Bakugo, Ochaco, and the other Class 1-A heroes had picked up on. Because All Might unknowingly showed Izuku this was really the only way to be a hero, now they have to knock some sense into him and keep him from fighting alone. He's been working with All Might in secret all this time, and it seems that it's also disconnected him from the true lessons.