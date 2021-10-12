My Hero Academia Shares What the League Is Doing Following All For One’s Return

The world is a very different place in My Hero Academia’s manga than its anime, with the fifth season of the television series coming to a close by hinting at the massive war that is to come between the heroes and the villains. With the latest chapters of the manga by Kyohei Horikoshi seeing the mangaka telling the story of hero society breaking apart at the seams, the villains of the Paranormal Liberation Front have never been stronger, with the recent entry giving us a look into what the League has been up to following All For One’s return.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia’s manga, Chapter 329, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory.

The League of Villains, following the battle against Re-Destro and the Meta Liberation Army, found themselves in a position of power wherein they had command over one hundred thousand troops and unlimited resources to help in bringing about change to the world that would prove seriously troubling for the heroes of the world. The new positions that some of the League members now find themselves in is quite interesting, especially with the likes of Spinner.

All For One explains Spinner’s new role as a face for the villains’ movement:

“In the days to come, you Spinner will support Tomura Shigaraki in his crusade and do justice to your name, as one who spins this tale. You were a veritable nobody and as a heteromorph, you have led a difficult life. You hear the rumblings already don’t you? So many out there sympathize with your cause from the shadows.”

On top of Spinner, Toga is also played as a face of the cause, with one panel showing that the “Tragedy of Himiko Toga” is a new angle that All For One is pushing, with the help of MLA member Skeptic. On top of these reveals, the final pages also show that Shigaraki has awoken from his latest round of experiments and is headed for a one-on-one fight with America’s top hero, Star and Stripe.

What do you think of the Leagues' new roles following the return of All For One? Is there any chance for the heroes to win this war?