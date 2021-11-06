My Hero Academia Explores How Shigaraki is Becoming More Like All For One Than He Realizes

Since being adopted at a young age by the villain All For One, Shigaraki has had his dark side nourished as a plot of revenge to both All Might and Nana Shimura, with the latter hero in fact being the grandmother of the decaying villain. With the latest chapters of My Hero Academia’s manga focusing on the battle between Shigaraki and America’s top hero, Star And Stripe, the Shonen franchise has taken the opportunity to explore how the young villain is becoming more like his mentor, with All For One attempting to overtake his body completely.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia, Chapter 331, you might want to steer clear as we’ll be diving into spoiler territory.

Shigaraki has never been the kind of villain to ask questions, mostly resorting to eradicating anyone that gets in his way, with his dream of destroying the world of hero society inching ever closer. However, since he absorbed the Quirk of All For One, his mentor of the same name has been slowly becoming a part of his protege and it seems that in doing so, is merging their two personalities together. In fighting against Star And Stripe, Shigaraki finds himself curious as to the limits and inner working of her power, New Order:

“What’s gotten into me all of a sudden. This irresistible urge to test out her rules…I’ve never been so on edge.”

In previous installments of My Hero Academia’s manga, we witnessed All For One attempting to completely overtake Shigaraki’s body, explaining that the more that the young villain fell into his hate, the more the top villain would lay claim to his body. Though the battle between the two villains is still taking place in Shigaraki’s mind, America’s number one hero isn’t letting the moment go to waste, using her power to create a giant air version of herself to knock down the young antagonist a peg or two.

With America unleashing its ultimate weapon in Tiamat, a series of “state-of-the-art- hypersonic intercontinental cruise missiles,” Shigaraki might need to work on his relationship with his teacher quickly in hopes of surviving this struggle.

