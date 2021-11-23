My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Gives Our Heroes a Needed Extension





My Hero Academia has brought the battle to a close between America’s top hero, Star And Stripe, and one of the biggest villains of the franchise, Shigaraki, creating a very different battlefield for the future of hero society. Though the world might have grown fundamentally darker as a result of this latest clash between good and evil, it seems as though the titanic clash has given the heroes a major benefit as the professional heroes, and the aspiring crime fighters of Class 1-A, work toward taking down both Shigaraki and the nefarious All For One.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia’s manga, Chapter 334, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we’ll be diving into serious spoiler territory.

Star And Stripe was killed by Shigaraki, who managed to employ his power of Decay on America’s top hero, but she left a major surprise for both the young villain and his boss, All For One. Setting a rule on her Quirk, New Order, her power begins destroying the other powers that were a part of Shigaraki’s new form, leaving the young antagonist scrambling to swap powers with someone nearby but to no avail. Leaving All For One with her final words that promise someone will eventually defeat him, the heroes struggled with the loss of Star And Stripe but came to the realization that Shigaraki and All For One had been dealt a serious blow as a result.

All Might explains to Class 1-A the current situation and how Star And Stripe was able to buy them previous time:

“Originally, tomorrow was the day Shigaraki would have his perfected body, but now he’ll be out of commission for at least a week. As a parting gift, Star And Stripe bought us this time. We’ll use this time to our advantage and we’ll take down Shigaraki and All For One.”

With this latest storyline being titled the “Final Act,” it seems as though Class 1-A is preparing for its biggest, and perhaps last, battle. Needless to say, it will be interesting to see how Midoriya and his friends prepare to take on the Paranormal Liberation Front, with All For One once again at the helm.

How do you think the heroes will prepare to face Shigaraki?