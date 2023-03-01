My Hero Academia Unpacks Hawks' New Bond With Tokoyami

My Hero Academia's anime adaptation is in the throes of the Dark Hero Arc, seeing Deku recently defeat Lady Nagant in a one-on-one battle while still pursued by All For One, Shigaraki, and the other villains looking to take down Hero Society. As The Final Arc proceeds in the manga's pages, the Shonen series might be setting up the final fight of All For One as a surprise attack is unleashed by a hero and Hawks and Tokoyami are able to display their status as top mentor and student.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia, Chapter 381, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into spoiler territory.

Hawks might be in his early twenties, but his training under the Public Safety Commission was able to make him the number-two hero and one of the most effective crime fighters of Hero Society. Of course, in working with the PSC, the winged wonder has had to take some actions that aren't exactly up to par when it comes to the lighter side of the series, wasting no time in killing Twice during the Paranormal Liberation War and aiming to eliminate the villains by any means necessary.

Hawks x Tokoyami Tag Team

Having taken on Tokoyami as his protege as a part of the Class 1-A student's work-study, it would seem that Hawks is hoping that the member of UA Academy will be able to surpass him:

"If I was able to pay it forward to you, even a little, then dirtying these wings was well worth it."

While Hawks hasn't been the best mentor during the entirety of their relationship, the number two hero has managed to lend a major assist to Tokoyami when it comes to mastering his Quirk, which is demonstrated in this chapter as the bird-headed hero is able to unleash his largest iteration of Dark Shadow to date. Seemingly overwhelming All For One, Tokoyami might actually be the one to deliver the final blow to the man who was responsible for taking All Might off the playing field.

Do you think that Tokoyami will take Hawks' place as the number two hero before My Hero Academia comes to an end? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.