My Hero Academia Reveals Tokoyami's Most Epic Attack to Date

My Hero Academia is now working its way through the final stages of the war between the heroes and villains, and the newest chapter of the series has pushed Fumikage Tokoyami to a new level with his most epic attack in the series to date! The heroes have been struggling to deal some real damage to the villains with the last few chapters of the series, but there's been a comeback of sorts as the villains are clearly on their final legs and trying to go for some dangerous plans. But the heroes are also making sure to leave everything on the line.

The latest chapters of the series have been setting the stage for the final fight between All For One and the heroes, and it's clear that the villain is even more dangerous than ever before as he's starting to unlock all sorts of quirks he previously gave away. But at the same time, it's pushed the heroes to the brink with their own abilities as well and it even leads to Tokoyami dealing his most damaging attack yet, Dark Shadow: Total Release Abyssal Black Body: Light of Baldur. It's a mouthful but powerful:

#MHA381 *beats on the table with my fists and chant as loud as I can*



TOKOYAMI! TOKOYAMI! TOKOYAMI! TOKOYAMI! TOKOYAMI! 🔥🔥 Oh man, what an absolute delight this chapter was! Beat his ass, Young Tokoyami! pic.twitter.com/njUv3Ov6Zt — Kendra~🌻🍂 (@Delightful_Nerd) February 26, 2023

What is Tokoyami's New Attack?

Chapter381 of My Hero Academia continues All For One's attacks on the heroes, and Tokoyami is urged to move forward after seeing how far Hawks is pushing himself. Asking Pixie-Bob for a favor, he has her cover him with her quirk in order to build up as much darkness for Dark Shadow as possible. As Tokoyami explains, the clouds overhead have increased his shadow's power and the storm winds that Inasa Yoarashi have kicked off have put out all of the nearby fires.

This grows Dark Shadow to a massive new size that not only takes All For One by surprise, but even scares him for a moment as he senses it as an attack that he needs to dodge immediately. The chapter ends as Dark Shadow pummels All For One into the ground, and because All For One can't steal the quirk simply by touching its energy, Tokoyami has the most effective attack against the villain yet. Now it's just a matter of seeing whether or not it actually does anything.

