My Hero Academia Outs a Limit to AFO's Quirk

My Hero Academia is giving its manga readers one of the biggest battles in the Shonen's history with the arrival of the "Final Arc", as creator Kohei Horikoshi plans to present the final adventure for Class 1-A and the other crime fighters of UA Academy. In this war to end them all, All For One remains one of the most terrifying figures facing UA Academy but it seems as though the heroes have discovered a key weakness for the villain that has long been thought to be nearly invincible.

Warning. If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia's manga, Chapter 381, you might want to steer clear as we'll be diving into some serious spoiler territory.

Besides having countless stolen Quirks at his disposal, All For One also has the ability to instantly steal the powers of others simply by laying hands on them, making him a scary threat to the world at large and meaning that the heroes of UA Academy need to take a different approach to handling him. Luckily, the perfect young hero has stepped up to the plate as Tokoyami, the bird-faced member of Class 1-A, employs the use of his "Dark Shadow" to attempt to take Shigaraki's mentor down.

(Photo: Shueisha)

As Tokoyami explains to All For One, the young crime fighter can use his Dark Shadow without fear of losing his Quirk to All For One:

"All Might told me that you could not steal Endeavor's Quirk simply by grasping his flames. This is why I was chosen to support Hawks and Endeavor."

Thanks to this sneak attack, Tokoyami is able to unleash his new ultimate attack, "Abyssal Black Body: Light of Baldur" which has his Dark Shadow grow to the size of a skyscraper and might just be too much for even All For One to handle. While Tokoyami's powers have seemed uncontrollable in the past, it would seem that the bird-headed hero has gained such mastery of his skills that this issue is no longer a problem and might just be the key to All For One's defeat.

Do you think that Tokoyami is going to be the one to ultimately bring down All For One? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy.