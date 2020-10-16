My Hero Academia Teases Fat Gum's Awkward Teen Years

✖

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes does a good job of not only exploring a different side of crime fighting by following the adventures of the likes of Crawler and the heroes and villains that make up his world, but also takes us into the younger years of some of our favorite main heroes with Fat Gum getting the spotlight this go around! Fat Gum made his big debut in the fourth season of My Hero Academia's anime, acting as the mentor to Red Riot and fighting against the nefarious plans of Overhaul, proving that he has earned his place as one of the top heroes!

Warning! If you have yet to catch up on the latest chapter of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, Chapter 87, you might want to steer clear of this article as we'll be diving into spoiler territory!

Previously in Vigilantes, Crawler was dealing with the brain washing of his friend Pop Step which gave way to a new story line involving the past of both Fat Gum and the rabbit hero known as Mirko. Dealing with an underground fighting ring known as the "Underground Masquerade", it seems as if this shady organization is pumping up their combatants with a mysterious drug that might heal their wounds and increase their fighting skills overall. As Mirko watches from above, showing off her rebellious side as a teenage, Fat Gum as the opportunity to show how awkward he was as an aspiring hero himself!

At this point in Fat Gum's "career", it's clear that he isn't sporting his giant, rotund appearance from his current adventuring days, instead existing as a lanky teenager who is helping some of his "junior colleagues" get to a nearby tower while offering them some delicious looking Takoyaki! Needless to say, it definitely seemed like there was a major difference between the Fat Gum of the past and the hero of the present!

With the story focusing on Rappa, the underling of Overhaul who loves to fight and was subsequently brought down by the power of Fat Gum, it will be interesting to see if the two meet long before the fourth season battle that had them at each other's throats!

