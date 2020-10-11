My Hero Academia Celebrates its Best Moments with Special Trailer

My Hero Academia is currently working on the fifth season of the anime, and the series celebrated the best moments of the anime thus far with a special trailer. To coincide with the recent release of the first teaser trailer for Season 5 of the anime adaptation, My Hero Academia is gearing up for the Winter convention circuit in Japan with a special trailer that looks back on the first four seasons of the series so far. Going back all the way to the beginning of the series where Izuku Midoriya first gets One For All to his fight against Overhaul in Season 4, the trailer is a walk down memory lane!

You can check it out in the video above as shared through TOHO Animation's official YouTube channel, and it serves as a fun and quick introduction to the anime as a whole. Introducing main players such as Izuku Midoriya and Tomura Shigaraki, it's a showcase of why the first four seasons have been such a hit.

My Hero Academia's fifth season is currently in the works, and it was recently confirmed that Season 5 of the series will be releasing next year during the Spring 2021 anime season. While there has yet to be a concrete release date for these new episodes as of this writing, the first trailer and poster for the season teases what is coming next for the anime series.

When the anime returns for its fifth season, the series will be taking on the Joint Training arc from Kohei Horikoshi's original manga. This arc pits Class 1-A and 1-B against one another in a training exercise that tests just how far the two classes have come during their time at U.A. Academy. This will be the first time we see many of the Class 1-B hero hopefuls in action, and it even includes a surprising new addition to the fold that fans have been wanting to see more of since the Sports Festival in the second season.

What did you think of this special trailer for My Hero Academia's anime? What have been your favorite moments from the first four seasons of the series? Are you excited to see what's coming next when Season 5 debuts next year? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!