My Hero Academia Spin-Off Will Explore Mirko and Fat Gum as UA Students

✖

My Hero Academia's biggest spin-off series at present has been the hard hitting story known as Vigilantes, which follows crime fighters who operate outside of the standard super hero infrastructure, and it seems that before the manga comes to a close, it will be venturing into the early lives of Fat Gum and Mirko! Both of these professional heroes in the "Top 10" have easily become fan favorites with their introduction into the anime's fourth season, and we're sure fans will be chomping at the bit to see their earlier adventures as teenagers!

Warning! If you have yet to read the latest chapter of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes, Chapter 87, you might want to steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into some spoiler territory!

The latest chapter doesn't simply show us our first glimpses at Mirko and Fat Gum as teenagers but also shows us an unexpected character in Kendo Rappa, participating in an underground fighting ring at a much earlier age. Ironically, Rappa will eventually find himself under the wing of Overhaul and testing his skill against Fat Gum during the fourth season of the anime. It's clear that even from an early age, Rappa's love and desire for battle was affecting every aspect of his life.

(Photo: Viz Media)

(Photo: Viz Media)

Mirko, the high flying rabbit hero, has been bouncing around the latest chapters of the main manga series, proving herself to be one of the strongest top rated heroes in the world and earning her place as a fan favorite. The latest arc, the Paranormal Liberation War, has had the crime fighter getting grievously injured in an attempt to stop Shigaraki and his army, losing an arm in the process.

Fat Gum meanwhile hasn't appeared as much as Mirko in the main manga chapters, but still remains a fan favorite thanks in part to his big time assistance in bringing down Overhaul and saving Red Riot with an energy imbued assault on Rappa. With the war arc raging forward, Fat Gum having a more prominent role would definitely help out Midoriya and company who are currently on the front lines in a bid to stop a newly empowered Shigaraki.

Vigilantes has taken the opportunity in the past to dive into the early lives of Eraserhead, Midnight, and Present Mic, so we would imagine that Fat Gum and Mirko will numerous opportunities to shine here in a similar way as their fellow heroes.

What do you think of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes focusing on younger versions of Mirko and Fat Gum? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of UA Academy!